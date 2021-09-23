Highlights & scores: soccer doubleheader at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a soccer doubleheader at Jefferson Community College Wednesday.

In the women’s contest, with the score 2-0 Finger Lakes, Jefferson has a chance to cut into the lead, but Brooke Smykla’s penalty shot is stopped by the goalkeeper.

In the second half, Jenna Leshkavich comes up with the save between the pipes for Jefferson.

It’s Leshkavich again, again with the save for the Cannoneers.

Jefferson gets on the board late in the second half. Makenna Kelly with the goal, Josie Barton with the assist, cutting the Finger Lakes lead to 2-1.

That’s the way it ends: Finger Lakes 2, Jefferson 1.

On the men’s side, Jefferson hosted Finger Lakes.

Chuck Domm with the goal, putting the visitors on top 1-0.

Finger Lakes looks for another, but Qaadir Singletary comes up with the save.

Finger Lakes goes on to beat Jefferson 10-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college soccer

Finger Lakes 10, Jefferson 0

Women’s college soccer

Finger Lakes 2, Jefferson 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 5, Belleville Henderson 0

Lyme 7, Sandy Creek 0

LaFargeville 9, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 4, General Brown 2

Beaver River 7, Alexandria 0

South Jefferson 6, Carthage 1

Watertown 6, Lowville 1

Thousand Islands 2, Sackets Harbor 0

New Hartford 10, Indian River 0

Heuvelton, Hermon-DeKalb -- postponed

Gouverneur 3, Malone 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Hermon-DeKalb 0, Edwards-Knox 0

High school volleyball

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Malone 3, Salmon River 0

