James P. Autenrith, 97, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - James P. Autenrith, 97, passed away on September 20, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus, Canton.

Born in New Berlin, NY on October 1, 1923, James was the son of the late William and Mildred Autenrith. He was raised in Newport and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School. He served in World War II as a chaplain’s assistant in Mannheim, Germany and he was assigned to play the organ in Heidelberg at the funeral of General George S. Patton.

Professor Autenrith held a distinguished 46 year career including teaching at Michigan State University and at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. He also served as church organist in Gloversville, Utica, and Auburn as well as Battle Creek and East Lansing, Michigan. Jim was organist and choir director at the Potsdam United Methodist Church for 35 years and played many organ recitals during his career. His memberships include the American Guild of Organists, Organ Historical Society, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and the Potsdam AMVETS Post. Mr. Autenrith was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport, NY.

Besides his wife of 68 years, Audrey, he is survived by two sisters, Joan Stack of Boynton Beach, FL and Betsy Newman of Newport, NY; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, a private graveside service will take place at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, at the convenience of his family. There will be no calling hours. Military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Those who wish to celebrate his memory may make a gift to the James Autenrith Scholarship at The Crane School of Music, c/o Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676 or by visiting potsdam.edu/give.

