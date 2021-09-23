June Sanders Taillon, 86, of Canton

June Sanders Taillon, 86, died on September 22, 2021 at home at United Helper’s Independent Living where she was with family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - June Sanders Taillon, 86, died on September 22, 2021 at home at United Helper’s Independent Living where she was with family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.

June was born December 6, 1934 in Ticonderoga, New York; a daughter of the late William Lewis Sanders and Geraldine (Hurlburt) Sanders. June was a graduate of Ticonderoga Central School.

June worked at the New York State Hospital for Tuberculosis at Ray Brook for 5 years, where she met her husband. After her marriage in 1960 she and her husband John R. Taillon moved to Canton where she worked for SUNY Canton (Canton ATI, ATC, College) until her retirement in 1992.

June was a member of the Canton Sportsmen’s Club for many years where she played horseshoes and served as secretary. She bowled in the Wednesday Night Bowling League at Gray Lanes until it closed. Though she lived most of her life in the St. Lawrence Valley, June never stopped missing her beloved Adirondack Mountains.

After the death of her husband in 1963, June dedicated her life to raising her son who was the light of her life. She was a devoted grandmother, and in her retirement, she cared for her two granddaughters until they went to school and then went with them to St Mary’s School where she worked as a volunteer for more than a decade.

June is survived by her son, John S (Tina Baldwin) Taillon; granddaughters, Brittanie (Richard) Mendez and Brianna (Joshua) Atkins; a brother, Lewis Sanders; great- grandchildren Rose and Clark Mendez and Kallie Atkins as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her brothers, Harry, Archie, and Willard, and sisters Lillian and MaryJane.

On June’s behalf, her family would like to thank the staff at Partridge Knoll for their support. Heartfelt gratitude goes to Linda Endreson for her loving care throughout June’s illness.

Donations in June’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at 3:00 pm. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for June Sanders Taillon are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

