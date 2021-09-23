Advertisement

Kurt J. Russell, 24, of St. Regis Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kurt J. Russell, 24, died tragically in an accident at work on Tuesday, September 7,2021 in...
Kurt J. Russell, 24, died tragically in an accident at work on Tuesday, September 7,2021 in Long Lake.(Funeral Home)

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kurt J. Russell, 24, died tragically in an accident at work on Tuesday, September 7,2021 in Long Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. Kurt was born in Sharon, CT, on November 19, 1996, son of Martin J. and Colleen M. (Reardon) Russell. After high school he set his dreams of getting his CDL and having a career in trucking. He had worked for Sysco in Plattsburgh and was able to have a job closer to home with Suburban Propane in Malone. He enjoyed anything with a motor, cars, motorcycles, and trucks. He is survived by his father, Martin of St. Regis Falls, three sisters, Miranda and Josh Baile of Massena, Kaye and Daniel Horne and Kathleen Russell, of St. Regis Falls, his niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Colleen on December 21, 2017. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brushton, Friday, September 24th at 1 pm. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Regardless of vaccination status, all athletes will have to wear masks for indoor sports or...
Masks required for high schools’ indoor sports
Canton-Potsdam Hospital clears hurdle for expansion
Police say they found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol, contained an illegal high-capacity magazine
Watertown man, with history of firearm crime, allegedly possessed gun with illegal magazine
911 dispatcher
911 dispatchers pleased with law making them ‘first responders’

Obituaries

June Sanders Taillon, 86, died on September 22, 2021 at home at United Helper’s Independent...
June Sanders Taillon, 86, of Canton
David J. Hyde, Madrid, formerly of Potsdam and Massena, passed away Wednesday, September 22,...
David J. Hyde, 91, of Madrid
Grant P. Mitchell, 82 of River Road in the Town of Fowler, NY died peacefully on September 21,...
Grant P. Mitchell, 82, of Fowler
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims another life, infects 133 more people in region
Tyler Christman
Memorial service to be held for Tyler Christman on Saturday