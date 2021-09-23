Kurt J. Russell, 24, of St. Regis Falls

Kurt J. Russell, 24, died tragically in an accident at work on Tuesday, September 7,2021 in Long Lake. (Funeral Home)

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kurt J. Russell, 24, died tragically in an accident at work on Tuesday, September 7,2021 in Long Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. Kurt was born in Sharon, CT, on November 19, 1996, son of Martin J. and Colleen M. (Reardon) Russell. After high school he set his dreams of getting his CDL and having a career in trucking. He had worked for Sysco in Plattsburgh and was able to have a job closer to home with Suburban Propane in Malone. He enjoyed anything with a motor, cars, motorcycles, and trucks. He is survived by his father, Martin of St. Regis Falls, three sisters, Miranda and Josh Baile of Massena, Kaye and Daniel Horne and Kathleen Russell, of St. Regis Falls, his niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Colleen on December 21, 2017. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brushton, Friday, September 24th at 1 pm. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.