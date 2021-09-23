Man pulled over with 100s of pounds of pot sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A Hogansburg man caught with about 470 pounds of marijuana last year will serve 30 months in prison.

Tyren Terrance, 26, pleaded guilty in May to charges he and his brother Tevin conspired “to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute,” the marijuana they had in their pickup trucks when police pulled them over.

The 28-year-old Tevin Terrance pleaded guilty in June to the same charges.

Both admitted the marijuana was on its way to the New York City area for distribution.

The brothers were stopped for traffic violations while driving separate vehicles on Route 30 in Mayfield, N.Y. on August 20, 2020.

Police at the time said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicles. They found the drugs inside 10 hockey bags.

Tyren Terrance will also serve three years of supervision after he’s released from prison.

His brother has not yet been sentenced.

