Masks required for high schools’ indoor sports

Regardless of vaccination status, all athletes will have to wear masks for indoor sports or...
Regardless of vaccination status, all athletes will have to wear masks for indoor sports or stay 6-feet apart.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - High school student-athletes will again have to wear masks while competing indoors this year.

The state Department of Health clarified its guidelines Thursday.

Regardless of vaccination status, all athletes will have to wear masks for indoor sports or stay 6-feet apart.

Swimming is an exception to the rule.

One school official says it’s the same idea as last year.

“At my school, we play basketball, we wrestle, and we have cheerleading. And last year, our wrestlers masked, our basketball players masked and so did our cheerleaders,” said Scott Connell, superintendent, Copenhagen Central School District.

He says guidance is still needed on spectators allowed at events.

As for outdoor sports, student athletes do not have to wear masks.

