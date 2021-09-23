Memorial service to be held for Tyler Christman on Saturday

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held for Tyler Christman, the Carthage football player who died Tuesday after suffering a serious head injury in a game.

The service is planned for noon on Saturday at the Evans Mills Raceway on Route 11.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red, the color for the Carthage Comets.

Christman, a 14-year-old freshman at Carthage Central School, was a member of the junior varsity football team.

He was also considered a member of the Evans Mills Raceway family because he raced there on Saturdays with his father and brother.

There will be no calling hours for Christman. Arrangements are with Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

A scholarship fund is being set up in his name.

