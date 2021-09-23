Advertisement

Memorial service to be held for Tyler Christman on Saturday

Tyler Christman
Tyler Christman(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held for Tyler Christman, the Carthage football player who died Tuesday after suffering a serious head injury in a game.

The service is planned for noon on Saturday at the Evans Mills Raceway on Route 11.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red, the color for the Carthage Comets.

Christman, a 14-year-old freshman at Carthage Central School, was a member of the junior varsity football team.

He was also considered a member of the Evans Mills Raceway family because he raced there on Saturdays with his father and brother.

There will be no calling hours for Christman. Arrangements are with Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

A scholarship fund is being set up in his name.

See Christman’s full obituary here

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers gun shot wound to head in Watertown
Matthew Jacobs
Stolen vehicle crash injures Akwesasne woman
Deer
Deadly deer disease found in Jefferson County
It was a sea of red at Evans Mills Raceway on Tuesday evening.
Community gathers to honor the life of late Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman

Latest News

Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims another life in St. Lawrence County
Thompson Park splash pad
Watertown splash pad closing Sunday
Handcuffs, money
Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for