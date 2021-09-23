Advertisement

Nik and the Nice Guys Live

At the Clayton Opera House, Saturday October 2 at 7:45 pm
At the Clayton Opera House - Saturday, October 2 at 7:45 pm
At the Clayton Opera House - Saturday, October 2 at 7:45 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nik and the Nice Guys, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:45

Enjoy the Nik rock and roll party show!

Nik and the Nice Guys is an 11 piece showband featuring mainstream music supported by choreography, comedy and fun costuming. The group was formed by hockey players at St. Lawrence University, including NHL coach Mike Keenan, and went on to perform for NFL corporate customers at 21 different Super Bowls.

Click here to purchase tickets!

*There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*

