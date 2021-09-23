Nik and the Nice Guys Live

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nik and the Nice Guys, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:45

Enjoy the Nik rock and roll party show!

Nik and the Nice Guys is an 11 piece showband featuring mainstream music supported by choreography, comedy and fun costuming. The group was formed by hockey players at St. Lawrence University, including NHL coach Mike Keenan, and went on to perform for NFL corporate customers at 21 different Super Bowls.

*There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*

