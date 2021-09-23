Advertisement

Riverwalk Art Festival to be held in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Downtown Business Association will host an arts festival next month.

Joseph Wessner, DBA president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The Riverwalk Art Festival will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk Park.

The festival kicks off with the public unveiling of the mural, “The Inventions of Watertown.”

The festival will include music, dance, and art.

