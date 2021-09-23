Advertisement

Scary Carrie Back on the Big Screen

45th Anniversary - A Fathom Event
September 26 and 29
September 26 and 29
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Starring Sissy Spacek (Osar nominee) Piper Laurie (Oscar nominee) John Travolta, Amy Irving and Betty Buckley, and based on the Stephen King novel, this horror classic is back up on the big screen as a Fathom Event at Regal Cinema/Salmon Run Mall.

Sunday, September 26 at 3 and 7 pm, Wednesday, September 29 at 7 pm.

Click here for tickets and more information

