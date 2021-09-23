Scary Carrie Back on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Carrie 45th Anniversary

Starring Sissy Spacek (Osar nominee) Piper Laurie (Oscar nominee) John Travolta, Amy Irving and Betty Buckley, and based on the Stephen King novel, this horror classic is back up on the big screen as a Fathom Event at Regal Cinema/Salmon Run Mall.

Sunday, September 26 at 3 and 7 pm, Wednesday, September 29 at 7 pm.

