Advertisement

School athletes must wear masks for indoor sports, state says

The state says student-athletes must wear masks while participating in indoor sports,...
The state says student-athletes must wear masks while participating in indoor sports, regardless of vaccination status.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATHAM, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health says student-athletes must wear masks for indoor sports or stay six feet apart.

That’s the word from Dr. Robert Zayas, president of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the organization that coordinates high school sports in the state.

In a memo, Zayas outlines the Health Department’s response to his question about wearing masks for indoor sports.

Health officials stuck with the overall guidance for schools issued September 2 and said that athletes must wear masks indoors unless the sport is swimming. In that case, they must stay six feet apart.

The guidance applies whether the student is vaccinated or not.

In their response to Zayas, officials said that student-athletes can no longer remove their masks if they can’t tolerate wearing them.

“Unlike some prior guidance, CDC’s most recent masking guidance does not make an exception for school sports/activities where masking may not be ‘tolerable’ to a participant,” the state’s response said, “unless the participant has an ADA recognized disability.”

Zayas’ followers on Twitter are generally unhappy with the guidance.

“You are asking kids to play a high intensive sports while reducing their oxygen intake,” one wrote. “How is that safe? Please explain.”

Masks are not required for outdoor sports.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sends a woman...
Woman suffers gun shot wound to head in Watertown
Matthew Jacobs
Stolen vehicle crash injures Akwesasne woman
Deer
Deadly deer disease found in Jefferson County
It was a sea of red at Evans Mills Raceway on Tuesday evening.
Community gathers to honor the life of late Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman

Latest News

Jefferson Community College women's and men's soccer teams faced off against Finger Lakes...
Highlights & scores: soccer doubleheader at JCC
Highlights & scores: soccer doubleheader at JCC
Morristown's Tristin Simmons gets past the defenders to score in a match-up against...
Highlights & scores: on the pitch & in the pool
The Lowville girls' soccer team hopes it can remain the dominant force in the Frontier League B...
Lowville hopes to maintain dominance in girls’ soccer