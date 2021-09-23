State audit criticizes Clayton’s village board

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The state is criticizing the way Clayton’s village board of trustees does business.

According to a report by the Office of the New York State Comptroller, the board failed to properly audit claims prior to payment or make sure written quotes were obtained as required.

The state says health insurance claims totaling $495,104 were not approved for payment by the board, and claims totaling $52,000 to the local chamber of commerce did not include receipts as required.

Of the purchases totaling $239,411 from 34 vendors auditors examined, village officials purchased goods and services totaling $141,269 from 27 vendors without getting written quotes or keeping supporting documentation of their solicitation efforts or justifications for not seeking competition, as required.

The village’s procurement policy did not comply with the state’s general municipal law.

The state recommended the village make sure all claims are presented to and approved by the board before payments are approved.

It also advised the board to update its procurement policy to comply with general municipal law.

Village officials agreed with the recommendations and are working to correct the issues.

