Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

Tyler was born on February 20,2007 in Carthage, the son of Jason S. and Samantha J. (Parks) Christman. He was currently a freshman at Carthage Central High School.

Tyler had a passion for many things. He loved football & lacrosse. He started to drive race cars when he was four years old. He loved four wheeling, dirt bikes & snowmobiles. His wheelies were heart stopping to watch. He loved hunting and fishing. Tyler did all things with passion and grit. His ability to talk and connect with people of all ages was a very special trait of his. He could walk into a room of strangers and make them all into friends.

Tyler Christman lived life to the fullest and has helped others do the same by giving the gift of life through organ donation to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.

He is survived by his parents; Jason and Samantha Christman of Carthage, his two brothers, Zachary S. and Dylan J. Christman of Carthage, his paternal grandparents, Scott and Violet Christman of Carthage, his maternal grandparents, Bill and Jeanne Parks of Carthage, his paternal great grandfather, Ross Christman of Carthage, his aunts, Stephanie (Chad) Bauder and Faith Parks and his uncles, John and Will Parks and his cousins, Sophia and Olivia Bauder, Noah Parks and Parker Houghton.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 25 at the Evans Mills Speedway, Rt. 11, Evans Mills with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear red. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund to be established in Memory of Tyler R. Christman, c/o Jason S. Christman, 4529 Old State Road, Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

