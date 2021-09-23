Advertisement

Warm & humid morning, cooler afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first full day of fall, but this morning we’re getting what feels like a summer rain.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by mid-morning. They’ll drop into the 60s by late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Off-and-on rain showers will be with us all day, becoming heavier in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny and 73 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain Tuesday, and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s all three days.

