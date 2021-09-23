Advertisement

Watertown man, with history of firearm crime, allegedly possessed gun with illegal magazine

Police say they found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol, contained an illegal high-capacity magazine
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man, who state police say is on federal probation for weapons trafficking, is accused of having a gun with an illegal high-capacity magazine.

Troopers charged 22-year-old Tyrease Kimmons with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and firearm.

Police say they stopped Kimmons Wednesday for a traffic violation on Interstate 81 in Sandy Creek and found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol in the center console.

According to police, the handgun contained an illegal high-capacity magazine.

Kimmons was taken to the Oswego County Jail for arraignment.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Elaine Permillion of Watertown, was also charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm and was released on an appearance ticket.

Police said Kimmons was on federal probation for weapons trafficking as a result of a 2019 ATF investigation and arrest.

In 2019, three Fort Drum soldiers, including Kimmons, were arrested in connection with break-ins at gun shops in DeKalb Junction and Gouverneur.

Officials said 10 firearms were taken during the burglaries.

Kimmons pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of stolen firearms.

According to the Army Times, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

