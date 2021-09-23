Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A home health aid is accused of stealing more than $32,000 from an elderly couple she was caring for.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Stacy Dixon of Port Leyden after a nearly yearlong investigation.

Officials allege Dixon used the couple’s credit card, cashed forged checks from their checking account, and received checks from the account that she wasn’t entitled to.

In 8 months, the couple lost $32,500.

Dixon was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned in New Bremen Town Court and released.

