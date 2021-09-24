10th Annual Pumpkin Festival coming to Gouverneur Fairgrounds
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giant pumpkins will take center stage this weekend in St. Lawrence County.
The 10th Annual Pumpkin Festival will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gouverneur Fairgrounds.
The festival will feature giant pumpkin weight contests as well as a giant pumpkin drop where participants can win cash prizes.
There will also be children’s activities, crafters, vendors and food.
