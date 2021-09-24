Advertisement

10th Annual Pumpkin Festival coming to Gouverneur Fairgrounds

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giant pumpkins will take center stage this weekend in St. Lawrence County.

The 10th Annual Pumpkin Festival will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gouverneur Fairgrounds.

Lyle Hotis, festival organizer, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The festival will feature giant pumpkin weight contests as well as a giant pumpkin drop where participants can win cash prizes.

There will also be children’s activities, crafters, vendors and food.

For more information, click here.

