Art Commission from the City of Watertown

The City of Watertown was awarded funds through the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative to create a Public Art project in Public Square.

The City seeks to commission an artist, or artistic team, to design and execute an original work(s) of art such as a sculpture or freestanding piece of art that will be located on the center island in Public Square. This Request for Qualifications and Proposals is open to practicing, professional artists. Preference will be given to women and minority-owned businesses. This call for art addresses the design and placement of a single piece of freestanding art on the eastern side of the center island located in the City’s Public Square. To apply for this call, please submit the following items: • Resume • Professional references (minimum of two) • Artist statement • Letter of interest (1-2 pages), including an outline of your qualifications and relevant experience, interest in this project and a general approach to this project • Images of previous works, minimum of three separate projects • Conceptual design images and description, including materials, budget, installation method/process and long-term maintenance plan. For team application, please indicate the lead artist for each past project. All applications must be received by 4:30p.m. Monday November 1, 2021. Incomplete submissions will not be considered. It is the responsibility of the applicant to verify the receipt of their application by the scheduled deadline. Electronic versions may be delivered via email, or on a USB thumb drive. Thumb drives will not be returned.

