Advertisement

Art Commission from the City of Watertown

Submission Deadline is November 1
November 1 Deadline
November 1 Deadline(North Country Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The City of Watertown was awarded funds through the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative to create a Public Art project in Public Square.

The City seeks to commission an artist, or artistic team, to design and execute an original work(s) of art such as a sculpture or freestanding piece of art that will be located on the center island in Public Square. This Request for Qualifications and Proposals is open to practicing, professional artists. Preference will be given to women and minority-owned businesses. This call for art addresses the design and placement of a single piece of freestanding art on the eastern side of the center island located in the City’s Public Square. To apply for this call, please submit the following items: • Resume • Professional references (minimum of two) • Artist statement • Letter of interest (1-2 pages), including an outline of your qualifications and relevant experience, interest in this project and a general approach to this project • Images of previous works, minimum of three separate projects • Conceptual design images and description, including materials, budget, installation method/process and long-term maintenance plan. For team application, please indicate the lead artist for each past project. All applications must be received by 4:30p.m. Monday November 1, 2021. Incomplete submissions will not be considered. It is the responsibility of the applicant to verify the receipt of their application by the scheduled deadline. Electronic versions may be delivered via email, or on a USB thumb drive. Thumb drives will not be returned.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Former NFL player & transplant recipient sends message of support to Tyler Christman’s family
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage

Latest News

Samaritan Medical gets $2.5 million in COVID aid
With deadline approaching, Samaritan says more vaccinated
COVID-19 Tests
As COVID cases spike, so does demand for testing
Lowville Lions Club's 6th annual garage sale
Lowville Lions Club raising money through annual garage sale
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1999 circus
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more people in St. Lawrence County