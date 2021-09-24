Athlete of the Week: Callie LaFontaine

LYME, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Lyme who just set a new school record. Her performances on the soccer pitch earning her this week’s title.

Callie LaFontaine is a talented soccer player who broke the all time school record for career goals by scoring her 66th in a win over LaFargeville. That same game, she put 5 goals in the net.

She also had a 3 goal performance in a win over Sackets Harbor. Callie has 15 goals and 5 assists so far this season.

She’s closing out an exceptional career at Lyme.

Callie is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 24, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.