Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Former NFL player & transplant recipient sends message of support to Tyler Christman’s family
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage

Latest News

President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden urges Americans to get booster shots
Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a...
Fort Drum flies Black Hawks over Carthage HS in honor of Tyler Christman
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
Lewis County Health System
Hospital’s maternity unit closing Saturday even as more workers get COVID shot