Advertisement

COVID kills 2 more people in St. Lawrence County

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported Friday that two more people have died from COVID-19. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 118.

County Public Health also said there were 54 new COVID infections. There are 21 people hospitalized with the virus.

Lewis County reported 5 new infections. Six people are in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Former NFL player & transplant recipient sends message of support to Tyler Christman’s family
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage

Latest News

Samaritan Medical gets $2.5 million in COVID aid
With deadline approaching, Samaritan says more vaccinated
COVID-19 Tests
As COVID cases spike, so does demand for testing
Lowville Lions Club's 6th annual garage sale
Lowville Lions Club raising money through annual garage sale
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1999 circus