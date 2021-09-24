COVID kills 2 more people in St. Lawrence County
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported Friday that two more people have died from COVID-19. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 118.
County Public Health also said there were 54 new COVID infections. There are 21 people hospitalized with the virus.
Lewis County reported 5 new infections. Six people are in the hospital.
