Feeling like fall
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be an average day temperature-wise.
That means that, unlike yesterday, it’s going to feel like fall.
It will be mostly sunny to start. Clouds will roll in throughout the day. There’s a very small chance of rain.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.
Highs stay in the mid-60s Monday through Thursday.
It will be partly sunny Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
