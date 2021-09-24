Feeling like fall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be an average day temperature-wise.

That means that, unlike yesterday, it’s going to feel like fall.

It will be mostly sunny to start. Clouds will roll in throughout the day. There’s a very small chance of rain.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

Highs stay in the mid-60s Monday through Thursday.

It will be partly sunny Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.