Fort Drum flies Black Hawks over Carthage HS in honor of Tyler Christman

Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a...
Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a Comets flag to honor Tyler Christman.(Fort Drum)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum showed its support for Tyler Christman, his family and the Carthage community Friday afternoon.

Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a Comets flag to honor the junior varsity football player.

Christman died this week after suffering a serious head injury during a game last weekend.

A Fort Drum spokesperson said they were especially honored that the Carthage JV football team was in the stands for the tribute.

