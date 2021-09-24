Fort Drum flies Black Hawks over Carthage HS in honor of Tyler Christman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum showed its support for Tyler Christman, his family and the Carthage community Friday afternoon.
Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a Comets flag to honor the junior varsity football player.
Christman died this week after suffering a serious head injury during a game last weekend.
A Fort Drum spokesperson said they were especially honored that the Carthage JV football team was in the stands for the tribute.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.