Fort Drum flies Black Hawks over Carthage HS in honor of Tyler Christman

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum showed its support for Tyler Christman, his family and the Carthage community Friday afternoon.

Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Carthage High School football field and displayed a Comets flag to honor the junior varsity football player.

Christman died this week after suffering a serious head injury during a game last weekend.

A Fort Drum spokesperson said they were especially honored that the Carthage JV football team was in the stands for the tribute.

