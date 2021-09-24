Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ & girls’ soccer

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Rain didn’t stop action on area soccer fields Thursday.

South Jefferson hosted General Brown in boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Adams.

It’s scoreless late in the first half when the Spartans get on the board. James King buries the blast from point-blank range. South Jeff is in front 1-0.

The Spartans look to add more, but Jude Cook’s shot is stopped by Lions goalie Tucker Rosbrook.

With a little over a minute left in the half, it’s Nolan Widrick with the pretty left-footed boot, making it 2-0.

South Jeff goes on to beat General Brown 6-0

It was a boys’ Frontier League crossover game in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots hosted Thousand Islands.

Vikings are in front 1-0 in the second half when Myles Vachon goes far corner for the tally, now it’s 2-0.

Vachon had 2 goals on the day.

Morgan Fox stops all 6 shots he faced as the Vikings blank the Patriots 3-0.

On the girl’s side, Lyme playing host to Thousand Islands in Chaumont.

It’s already 1-0 Lyme in the first half when Callie LaFontaine scores her second goal of the game, and it’s 2-0 Lyme

A few minutes later, it’s Jordan Alberry taking the feed from LaFontaine and finding the mark. Now it’s 3-0.

Lyme beats Thousand Islands 8-2.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 9, Copenhagen 0

Thousand Islands 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Alexandria 3, Beaver River 0

Watertown 1, Lowville 0

Indian River 2, Carthage 1 (2OT)

South Jefferson 6, General Brown 0

Madrid-Waddington 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0

OFA 2, Potsdam 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 8, Thousand Islands 2

Chateaugay 5, Brushton-Moira 1

Gouverneur 1, Canton 0

Hammond 3, Harrisville 0

Hermon-DeKalb, Lisbon – postponed

Malone 1, Norwood-Norfolk 1

St. Lawrence Central 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

OFA 1, Potsdam 0

Colton-Pierrepont 4, St. Regis Falls 0

Massena 5, Salmon River 0

High school volleyball

Gouverneur, Massena – postponed

Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0

OFA 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 64, Beaver River 30

South Jefferson 105, South Lewis 64

Thousand Islands 93, Carthage 90

Gouverneur 80, Potsdam 78

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 1, Penn State 0

