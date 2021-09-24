Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ & girls’ soccer
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Rain didn’t stop action on area soccer fields Thursday.
South Jefferson hosted General Brown in boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Adams.
It’s scoreless late in the first half when the Spartans get on the board. James King buries the blast from point-blank range. South Jeff is in front 1-0.
The Spartans look to add more, but Jude Cook’s shot is stopped by Lions goalie Tucker Rosbrook.
With a little over a minute left in the half, it’s Nolan Widrick with the pretty left-footed boot, making it 2-0.
South Jeff goes on to beat General Brown 6-0
It was a boys’ Frontier League crossover game in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots hosted Thousand Islands.
Vikings are in front 1-0 in the second half when Myles Vachon goes far corner for the tally, now it’s 2-0.
Vachon had 2 goals on the day.
Morgan Fox stops all 6 shots he faced as the Vikings blank the Patriots 3-0.
On the girl’s side, Lyme playing host to Thousand Islands in Chaumont.
It’s already 1-0 Lyme in the first half when Callie LaFontaine scores her second goal of the game, and it’s 2-0 Lyme
A few minutes later, it’s Jordan Alberry taking the feed from LaFontaine and finding the mark. Now it’s 3-0.
Lyme beats Thousand Islands 8-2.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Belleville Henderson 9, Copenhagen 0
Thousand Islands 3, Sackets Harbor 0
Alexandria 3, Beaver River 0
Watertown 1, Lowville 0
Indian River 2, Carthage 1 (2OT)
South Jefferson 6, General Brown 0
Madrid-Waddington 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0
OFA 2, Potsdam 0
Girls’ high school soccer
Lyme 8, Thousand Islands 2
Chateaugay 5, Brushton-Moira 1
Gouverneur 1, Canton 0
Hammond 3, Harrisville 0
Hermon-DeKalb, Lisbon – postponed
Malone 1, Norwood-Norfolk 1
St. Lawrence Central 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
OFA 1, Potsdam 0
Colton-Pierrepont 4, St. Regis Falls 0
Massena 5, Salmon River 0
High school volleyball
Gouverneur, Massena – postponed
Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0
OFA 3, Madrid-Waddington 1
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 64, Beaver River 30
South Jefferson 105, South Lewis 64
Thousand Islands 93, Carthage 90
Gouverneur 80, Potsdam 78
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 1, Penn State 0
