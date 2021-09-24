Lewis County observes National Recovery Month

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a morning of reflection and celebration in Lowville Friday.

Community organizations came together at Lowville Memorial Park to celebrate the lives of people in recovery and remember those lost to addiction.

September is designated as National Recovery Month.

People shared stories of their recovery journey and how it has changed their life.

“I don’t even recognize the person I am anymore. If I can just spend one day helping someone else, where before I was just so selfish, it’s just my whole world,” said Jennifer Halko.

“We’re not bad people trying to get good, we are sick people trying to get well and there is a solution to what I suffered from and it’s found through the resources that are out there,” said Mitch Robinson.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, these are just a few organizations that can help:

PIVOT: 315-788-4660

CREDO Community Center: 315-788-1530

Jefferson County Crisis Response: 315-782-2327

SMC Outpatient addiction services: 315-782-2327

NYS OASAS 27/7 Hopeline: 1-877-8-hopeny

Alliance for Better Communities: 315-788-4660

