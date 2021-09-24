Advertisement

Lewis County observes National Recovery Month

Lewis County observes National Recovery Month
Community organizations came together at Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the lives of people in recovery and remember those lost to addiction.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a morning of reflection and celebration in Lowville Friday.

Community organizations came together at Lowville Memorial Park to celebrate the lives of people in recovery and remember those lost to addiction.

September is designated as National Recovery Month.

People shared stories of their recovery journey and how it has changed their life.

“I don’t even recognize the person I am anymore. If I can just spend one day helping someone else, where before I was just so selfish, it’s just my whole world,” said Jennifer Halko.

“We’re not bad people trying to get good, we are sick people trying to get well and there is a solution to what I suffered from and it’s found through the resources that are out there,” said Mitch Robinson.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, these are just a few organizations that can help:

  • PIVOT: 315-788-4660
  • CREDO Community Center: 315-788-1530
  • Jefferson County Crisis Response: 315-782-2327
  • SMC Outpatient addiction services: 315-782-2327
  • NYS OASAS 27/7 Hopeline: 1-877-8-hopeny
  • Alliance for Better Communities: 315-788-4660

