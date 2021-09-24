Advertisement

Lowville Lions Club raising money through annual garage sale

Lowville Lions Club's 6th annual garage sale
Lowville Lions Club's 6th annual garage sale(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Clothes, toys, and furniture are some of the items you’ll find at the Lowville Lions Club’s 6th annual garage sale at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Each item is donated by community members for the Lions to sell.

Some of the pieces are marked for a specific amount, but most items can be bought for just a small donation to the Lions.

All of the money raised goes back to the the community.

“We have several things that we would love to do for our community, but right now our Lowville Food Pantry, they have a new building that they have got up and running. They need a walk-in freezer. So, we are going to raise enough funds either through this or any other fundraising we do to help support the Lowville Food Pantry,” said Sheree Vora, club membership chair.

The sale continues Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

