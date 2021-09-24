Advertisement

Lyme girls’ soccer team off to a good start

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme girls’ soccer team is putting together an impressive season so far.

Lyme is off to an impressive 7-1 start, 6-0 in league play.

Mary Guyette is back at Lyme after a 10-year stint as coach of the Immaculate Heart boys’ team.

And she likes what she sees.

You can hear from her in the video, along with players Jordan Cheeseman, Callie LaFontaine, and Karyssa Parker.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Handcuffs, money
Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for
This state police photo shows hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in the vehicles of two...
Man pulled over with 100s of pounds of pot sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

Latest News

Jude Cook looks to score for South Jefferson, but the shot is stopped by General Brown goalie...
Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ & girls’ soccer
Lyme girls' soccer team
Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys' & girls' soccer
The state says student-athletes must wear masks while participating in indoor sports,...
School athletes must wear masks for indoor sports, state says