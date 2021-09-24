Lyme girls’ soccer team off to a good start

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme girls’ soccer team is putting together an impressive season so far.

Lyme is off to an impressive 7-1 start, 6-0 in league play.

Mary Guyette is back at Lyme after a 10-year stint as coach of the Immaculate Heart boys’ team.

And she likes what she sees.

You can hear from her in the video, along with players Jordan Cheeseman, Callie LaFontaine, and Karyssa Parker.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.