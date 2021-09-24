Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident

TOWN OF FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after part of a tree fell on him.

That’s according to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened Friday morning on Goose Pond Road in the town of Fine.

Chief David Thomas said the man was cutting a tree on his property when he suffered a “non life-threatening” injury.

A LifeNet helicopter flew the unidentified man to a Syracuse hospital.

Harrisville was assisted by Gouverneur Rescue and the Natural Bridge Fire Department.

