Most Lewis County COVID hospitalizations were unvaccinated, Piche says

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has released it’s COVID-19 vaccination rates and county manager Ryan Piche says the data proves the vaccine is working.

Piche says out of the 101 hospitalizations in Lewis County from the start of February to September 21, 93 were unvaccinated.

Piche says the eight who were vaccinated were severely immunocompromised, so the vaccine was less effective for them.

Out of the seven deaths in Lewis County due to COVID, all were unvaccinated.

“When we can be transparent and show basically data that reflects the same thing we’re seeing nationally, that, indeed, folks that are vaccinated have a far less chance of being hospitalized or passing away from the COVID-19 virus,” Piche said.

Another statistic: only two people had a reaction out of more than 12,542 shots. Piche says those were attributed to anxiety.

