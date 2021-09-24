Advertisement

Pauline A. Belfy, 68, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ms. Belfy passed away on Saturday (Sept 18, 2021) at Upstate University Hospital with her...
Ms. Belfy passed away on Saturday (Sept 18, 2021) at Upstate University Hospital with her loving sister Vicki by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Pauline A. Belfy, age 68 of Syracuse, and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday (Sept 29, 2021) at 1:00 PM at the Notre Dame Cemetery with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Ms. Belfy passed away on Saturday (Sept 18, 2021) at Upstate University Hospital with her loving sister Vicki by her side.

Surviving are two sisters Victoria Belfy of Massena, Mary (Chuck) Janikowski of Norwalk, CA; two brothers Bobby Belfy of Hudson Falls, NY and Leo (Michelle) Belfy of Massena.

She was predeceased by a sister Celeste Johnson and a brother Ralphie Belfy.

Pauline was born on November 13, 1952 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Ralph & Elizabeth (LeClair) Belfy. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and continued her education at Canton ATC where she earned an associate’s degree in Human Services.

Pauline worked as an Executive Housekeeper at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital prior to moving to Texas where she worked at the Institute for Women’s Health in Houston TX as an executive housekeeper. In her spare time she enjoyed socializing with friends, watching movies, skiing and writing poetry.

Memorial contribution can be made to UNISEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Samaritan Medical gets $2.5 million in COVID aid
With deadline approaching, Samaritan says more vaccinated
Sheila I. Tousley, 76, longtime resident of Adams, died Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Hospice of...
Sheila I. Tousley, 76, of Adams
Peter Nortz, 88, formerly of Lowville, died Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021 at...
Peter Nortz, 88, formerly of Lowville
Candles
Graveside Services: David P. Gonyea and Kimberly Wallace, both formerly of Norwood

Obituaries

COVID-19 Tests
As COVID cases spike, so does demand for testing
Lowville Lions Club's 6th annual garage sale
Lowville Lions Club raising money through annual garage sale
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1999 circus
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more people in St. Lawrence County
Community organizations came together at Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the lives of...
Lewis County observes National Recovery Month
Ambulance
Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident