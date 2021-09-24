Pauline A. Belfy, 68, formerly of Ogdensburg

Ms. Belfy passed away on Saturday (Sept 18, 2021) at Upstate University Hospital with her loving sister Vicki by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Pauline A. Belfy, age 68 of Syracuse, and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday (Sept 29, 2021) at 1:00 PM at the Notre Dame Cemetery with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Ms. Belfy passed away on Saturday (Sept 18, 2021) at Upstate University Hospital with her loving sister Vicki by her side.

Surviving are two sisters Victoria Belfy of Massena, Mary (Chuck) Janikowski of Norwalk, CA; two brothers Bobby Belfy of Hudson Falls, NY and Leo (Michelle) Belfy of Massena.

She was predeceased by a sister Celeste Johnson and a brother Ralphie Belfy.

Pauline was born on November 13, 1952 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Ralph & Elizabeth (LeClair) Belfy. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and continued her education at Canton ATC where she earned an associate’s degree in Human Services.

Pauline worked as an Executive Housekeeper at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital prior to moving to Texas where she worked at the Institute for Women’s Health in Houston TX as an executive housekeeper. In her spare time she enjoyed socializing with friends, watching movies, skiing and writing poetry.

Memorial contribution can be made to UNISEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

