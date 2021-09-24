Peter Nortz, 88, formerly of Lowville, died Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village where has resided since 2018. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Peter Nortz, 88, formerly of Lowville, died Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village where has resided since 2018.

Pete was born on July 29, 1933 in Lowville the son of the late Henry N. and Mildred E. (Ulrich) Nortz. He was a Lowville graduate the class of 1951 and graduated from Hobart College in 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 in the reserves and active duty aboard the USS Daly from 1954 until 56 when he was honorably discharged, and completed his reserve duty in 1958.

He joined the family Ford dealership, Nortz and Virkler, Inc., where Pete served as President and retired in 1993.

He is survived by his three children, Rick L. (Robin) Nortz of Lowville; Judy M. (James) Bella of Westford, MA and Marsha N. (Erik) Gragert of Katy, TX; his grandchildren, Stefan, Melissa, Tyler, Joe, and Landon; his brother, John U. “Jack” (Barb) Nortz of Lowville; his sister-in-law, Beverly H. Nortz of Clayton; and several nephews.

Pete is predeceased by his brother, H. Robert Nortz.

Peter was a member of the Lowville Baptist Church, Beaver River Memorial Post # 1663, Life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W., and Lowville B.P.O.E. Lodge #1605, where he served as trustee, Lowville Masonic Lodge #134 of F & AM. He also served as former Northern Regional Director of Key Bank of Central New York N.A., and former Director of McSweeney Foundation.

He enjoyed playing tennis, singing and playing the ukelele, loved following the activities of his kids and grandkids.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 1st from 12:00 Noon to 2 pm at Sundquist Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 1st at Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan.

