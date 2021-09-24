Potsdam’s LC Drives closing its doors for good

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam business is laying off more than 100 workers and closing its plant for good.

LC Drives manufactured electric motors in buildings on Clarkson University’s downtown campus.

Three weeks ago the company sent workers home and said it was closing its doors due to loss of revenue.

At the time employees were told they were being furloughed, but now the plant is closing permanently.

In a memo Thursday, founder and CEO Russel Marvin explained to workers that a possible investor backed out.

“At this point, I do not believe that there will be another investor that will bring LC Drives back – at least not one that will allow it to be the current size and scale,” he wrote.

Clarkson’s entrepreneurship center helped the company get off the ground at the college’s Damon Hall.

The business also received $700,000 in state grants. It’s nearly finished paying off $500,000 in loans from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.