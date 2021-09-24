Advertisement

Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery

A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding the suspect.(Lewis County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding the suspect.

Deputies say the Quik N E-Z Mini Mart owner was shot while opening the store between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m.

The suspect, a white male wearing a mask (seen above), stole cash from the store, officials say.

The owner was taken to a Utica hospital for treatment of what deputies say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call 315-376-3511.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Handcuffs, money
Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for
This state police photo shows hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in the vehicles of two...
Man pulled over with 100s of pounds of pot sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

Latest News

The Lyme girls’ soccer team is putting together an impressive season so far.
Lyme girls’ soccer team off to a good start
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie
Jude Cook looks to score for South Jefferson, but the shot is stopped by General Brown goalie...
Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ & girls’ soccer
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Feeling like fall