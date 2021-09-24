Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery

CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding the suspect.

Deputies say the Quik N E-Z Mini Mart owner was shot while opening the store between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m.

The suspect, a white male wearing a mask (seen above), stole cash from the store, officials say.

The owner was taken to a Utica hospital for treatment of what deputies say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call 315-376-3511.

