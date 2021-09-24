TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a smoothie that’s tasty, good for you, and in Chef Chris Manning’s words, “rib-sticking.”

Unlike many people, the chef doesn’t use ice in his smoothies because he doesn’t want to dilute the nutrient value of the ingredients.

And he likes them thick.

Apple Smoothie

2 small apples, skin on, cored, diced

1 banana, peeled & diced

1 6-ounce container vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup apple juice or cider

1/2 cup quick oats

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch ground ginger

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth and frothy.

Can be kept for two days in the refrigerator.

