TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a smoothie that’s tasty, good for you, and in Chef Chris Manning’s words, “rib-sticking.”
Unlike many people, the chef doesn’t use ice in his smoothies because he doesn’t want to dilute the nutrient value of the ingredients.
And he likes them thick.
Apple Smoothie
2 small apples, skin on, cored, diced
1 banana, peeled & diced
1 6-ounce container vanilla yogurt
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup apple juice or cider
1/2 cup quick oats
2 tablespoons peanut butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
Pinch ground cinnamon
Pinch ground ginger
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth and frothy.
Can be kept for two days in the refrigerator.
