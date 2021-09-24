Watertown seeks public input for downtown streetscape

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is asking the public’s opinion of plans for a streetscape project downtown.

The project will be paid for from the $10 million the city was awarded from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

It’s targeting Court Street, Lachenauer Plaza, the 200 block of Franklin Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, and the area on Washington Street surrounding the Gov. Flower monument.

The idea, city officials say, is to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Improvements include creating bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks. Improving lighting, and enhancing crosswalks.

You can see the plans and give your opinions here.

The survey will stay up through Friday, October 1.

