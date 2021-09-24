Advertisement

Watertown seeks public input for downtown streetscape

The city of Watertown is asking the public's opinion of plans for a streetscape project downtown.
The city of Watertown is asking the public's opinion of plans for a streetscape project downtown.(City of Watertown)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is asking the public’s opinion of plans for a streetscape project downtown.

The project will be paid for from the $10 million the city was awarded from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

It’s targeting Court Street, Lachenauer Plaza, the 200 block of Franklin Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, and the area on Washington Street surrounding the Gov. Flower monument.

The idea, city officials say, is to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Improvements include creating bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks. Improving lighting, and enhancing crosswalks.

You can see the plans and give your opinions here.

The survey will stay up through Friday, October 1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor calls for resignations after St. Lawrence County DSS revelations
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Tyler R. Christman, 14, of Carthage
Handcuffs, money
Woman allegedly stole $32K from elderly couple she was caring for
This state police photo shows hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in the vehicles of two...
Man pulled over with 100s of pounds of pot sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

Latest News

LC Drives
Potsdam’s LC Drives closing its doors for good
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery
The Lyme girls’ soccer team is putting together an impressive season so far.
Lyme girls’ soccer team off to a good start
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie