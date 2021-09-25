Advertisement

AAA advices homeowners to prepare for the chilly days ahead

Saturday was National Tune-Up Day with AAA.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was National Tune-Up Day with AAA.

Its a day to remind homeowners to prepare for chilly days ahead by tuning up their furnaces, chimneys and pipes.

Winterizing the home, AAA representatives say, will make it safer and could save you money in heating costs.

Some ways to do it are by inspecting pipes for cracks, checking your smoke detectors, cleaning out your gutters and trimming trees that could fall on your property.

