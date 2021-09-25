Augustine D. “Augie” Capone, 80, of Watertown passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning, September 24, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Augustine D. “Augie” Capone, 80, of Watertown passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning, September 24, 2021.

Augie was born in Watertown July 12, 1941, son of Augustine “Gus” and Anna L. Tarzia Capone and was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy.

He entered the US Army on September 22, 1960. He served with the Military Police in Germany and was honorably discharged on September 12, 1962.

On February 2, 1963 Augie married Angelika Mueller at St. Anthony’s Church and she passed on June 24, 1992.

He retired from the Watertown City Police Dept. in 1992 as a Sergeant and Juvenile Aid Officer with over 20 years of service to the city. His career put him in a Netflix documentary and he was mentioned in a novel. Augie was a communicant of both St. Anthony’s and Holy Family Churches. He was a member and former vice president of the Police Benevolent Assoc. He enjoyed spending time with his family, Sunday sauce, coffee with his siblings, and time at the cottage on Sherwins Bay.

Augie is survived by his three children, Andrew J. and Michele Capone, Lowville, Andrea L. and Scott Garrabrant, Watertown and Aaron S. and Michele Capone, Watertown; eight grandchildren and one great grandson and two great grandchildren on the way; three siblings, Joanne Ossola, Watertown, Rosalie Prevost, Watertown, and Charles and Linda Capone, Evans Mills; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his wife, Augie was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Marion and Theresa Capone, sister Barbara Cook, and three brothers-in-law, Lou Ossola, Fran Prevost, and Fred Cook.

The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to his caregivers Penny Biccum, Debbie Baker, and Nicole Tubolino for their unconditional compassion and love for their father.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, September 28, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 29, at 9 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at Holy Family Church at 10 AM. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., and Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Augie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com

