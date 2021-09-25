Hans H. Herrmann, 90, formerly of Clayton

Hans H. Herrmann, 90, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Clayton, N.Y., where he co-owned the 1000 Islands Campground for twenty years, passed away at home, surrounded by family on September 17, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

OCALA, Florida (WWNY) - Hans H. Herrmann, 90, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Clayton, N.Y., where he co-owned the 1000 Islands Campground for twenty years, passed away at home, surrounded by family on September 17, 2021.

Hans earned B.S. Degrees in both architecture and interior design, as well as a Master’s Degree in Architecture. His career encompassed a variety of positions throughout the world, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, St. Thomas, V.I., and ultimately retiring in 2000 from BCA Architects and Engineers of Watertown, NY. Hans was a member of the Society of Interior Architects of Germany and the German Architects & Engineers Society.

He enjoyed traveling, cars, cameras and photography, and both country and jazz music.

Hans is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ursula, and six children, Claus, Monica, Dirk, Curt, Mona, and Susan, as well as their respective families, including fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, with another on the way.

Hans was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose wealth of stories will be greatly missed. Machs gut, Opa!

Visiting hours and a service will be at a time to announced, in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.