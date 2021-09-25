Advertisement

Hochul, state plan for healthcare staff shortages as the deadline to get vaccinated draws near

Vaccine Mandate
Vaccine Mandate(MGN, Vuong Tran / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday is the deadline for New York healthcare workers to get vaccinated, or they lose their job.

Many in the north country are planning for the latter.

Area hospitals and Governor Hochul are bracing for the staffing shortage that will follow.

Hochul released her comprehensive plan to address the issue Saturday morning.

She says she will sign an executive order if necessary to declare a State of Emergency in the state to bring in healthcare professionals from other states and countries to alleviate the staffing crisis.

She says recent graduates, retired healthcare workers and medically-trained national guard members will also be called upon.

So,what kind of staffing deficit is the state looking at?

Hochul says as of September 22nd 84% of hospital employees in the state were vaccinated. Leaving 16% without the shot and potentially without a job come Monday.

In nursing homes and adult care facilities, 23% and 19% were still unvaccinated as of Thursday respectively.

That’s nearly a quarter of the staff at nursing homes.

