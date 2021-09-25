It’s Football Friday Night with several North Country contests

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s a football Friday night once again with plenty of gridiron action.

We start with NAC football as St. Lawrence Central traveled to OFA.

In the first quarter, it was Tristan Lovely hit Adam Calton for a 20 yard touchdown: 6-0 Blue Devils. Then it’s Calton taking the inside handoff 7 yards to pay dirt: 13-0 OFA. Lovely breaks containment and dashes 33 yards to the endzone: 19-0 OFA.

Then it’s Drew Costello for the score as OFA beats St. Lawrence Central 32-8.

In Section 3 Football from Beaver Falls, Beaver River hosted Onondaga.

Beavers’ coaches wearing red to honor late Carthage football player Tyler Christman.

In the 2nd quarter, Chasyn Bass is picked off by Carson Peters who takes it in for the touchdown to put the Beavers on top 6-0.

Onondaga answers on it’s next possession as Will’Zarrion Jones keeps it and takes it down the sideline for the touchdown: 8-6 Onondaga. Onondaga goes on to win 26-6.

Turning to the soccer field, a girls’ Frontier League matchup at Watertown High School as the Lady Cyclones hosted South Jeff.

The game was scoreless in the 1st half. It was Watertown with a great chance, but Chloe Adams’ blast goes off the crossbar.

Moments later, it was Delaney Callahan with the shot that hits the post. But Alex Macutek is there to stick the rebound home: 1-0 Watertown.

Adams scores the game winner as Watertown beats South Jeff 2-1 in overtime.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Onondaga 26, Beaver River 6

Lowville 20, Little Falls 35

Sandy Creek 0, Adirondack 34

St. Lawrence C. 8, OFA 32

South Lewis 40, Tupper Lake 36

Boys’ HS Soccer

Chateaugay 4, Brushton Moira 0

Morristown 5, Heuvelton 2

Hermon DeKalb 1, Lisbon 7

St. Lawrence C. 0, Parishville Hopkinton 3

Massena 3, Salmon River 2

Girls’ HS Soccer

Immaculate Heart 2, Lowville 1

Belleville Henderson 2, Sandy Creek 0

Watertown 2, South Jefferson 1

Sackets Harbor 3, South Lewis 2

St. Lawrence C. 2, Madrid Waddington 3

Heuvelton 1, Morristown 1

Hammond 3, Edwards Knox 2

Men’s College Soccer

SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Potsdam 1

Women’s College Soccer

SUNY Potsdam 0, SUNY Cortland 5

Women’s College Hockey

St. Lawrence 2, Penn State 2

Sacred Heart 1, Clarkson 6

Women’s College Volleyball

St. Lawrence 1, Ithaca 3

Clarkson 2, RIT 3

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Oneonta 3

HS Volleyball

Malone 3, Chateaugay 1

Brushton Moira 0, Clifton Fine 3

Girls’ HS Swimming

Canton 55, Malone 39

OFA 32, St. Lawrence C. 62

