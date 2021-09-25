Advertisement

Making a mark on K-9 cancer at Watertown’s Thompson Park

By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was paws for a cause at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.

Community members and their furry friends came together for the 6th annual “Making A Mark On K-9 Cancer” Dog Walk, hosted by Paws 4 Potter.

There were vendors selling dog treats, a costume contest for the pups, and two different walks to participate in.

Founder Kyle Stevenson lost her dog potter in 2015 to heart based cancer. She created the non-profit in his memory to host events like these and help people to recognize the warning signs of cancer in their own pets.

“It gives people a way to be their own pet’s hero. They can see symptoms, get them into a vet. Hopefully, if they do heaven forbid have cancer, at least they will get seen sooner and hopefully get treated and have the chance for a cure potentially,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says a portion of the proceeds will go back to Paws 4 Potter to continue to hosting educational events and the rest will be donated to the National K-9 Cancer Foundation for research..

