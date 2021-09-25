Red & Black are ready for their playoff opponent: Syracuse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black clinched the regular season title and home field through the post season by beating Syracuse 33-14 last Saturday.

With the success the Red & Black had in the last game, no drastic changes are expected for the upcoming contest.

Watertown will host Syracuse in the EFL semi-finals Saturday night, October 2nd at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

To hear from Coach George Ashcraft about the upcoming matchup, watch Mel Busler’s report above.

