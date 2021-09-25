Rosemary Elizabeth Dow, 94, of North Lawrence

Rosemary Elizabeth Dow, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Maplewood Campus in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary Elizabeth Dow, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Maplewood Campus in Canton.

On February 2, 1927, Rosemary was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late David and Julia (Cushing)McGivney. After graduating from Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, she went on to earn her teaching degree from New York State College for Teachers (later known as SUNY Albany.)

She married William C. Dow at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence on November 14, 1953. Bill passed away in November 1999.

Rosemary taught at St. Lawrence Central School. She was a passionate educator. Her dedication and commitment to her students led her to pursue a career in counseling. Rosemary Retired as Director of Guidance at St. Lawrence Central School. Through her career Rosemary was an advocate for her students and her fellow teachers always being a force behind the local Teachers Union.

Rosemary was a giver; of her time, her dedication, kindness and her material possessions. She never hesitated to help a neighbor, a member of the church, family, or a former student. She practiced her faith at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and on the Finance Committee. She volunteered for the Office for the Aging and was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association.

Surviving Rosemary are four children; Jeffery Dow of Owls Head, Sandra and Tyler Harrison of North Lawrence, Cynthia Francis of North Lawrence, and David Dow of Liverpool, four grandchildren; Ethan Francis, Nicole Francis, Andrew Francis and Kelly Francis, two great grandchildren; Gauge Warnock-Francis and Gavin Aleixo. Siblings; Bernard McGivney of CA, (deceased -Richard McGivney, James McGivney and June McGivney).

Visitation will be held Monday, September 27th at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop from 3 pm to 6 pm. Rosemary’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 am at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Rosemary’s memory, please consider donations to your local school teacher, who spends out of pocket and always needs more supplies.

