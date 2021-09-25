A sea of red packed Evans Mills Raceway to memorialize Tyler Christman

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game last weekend, was memorialized this weekend.

The Evans Mills Raceway held a memorial for Tyler Saturday morning where hundreds of friends, teammates, loved ones and community members could share their memories of the Carthage teen.

Aside from being a football player, Tyler was also a racer at the speedway. So his fellow racers took to the track for him in his final lap.

Tyler passed away Tuesday and his family made the decision to donate his organs.

His story has touched the hearts of thousands across the north country who have been wearing red clothing and his football number in Tyler’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, Tyler’s family is asking for donations to a scholarship fund being set up in Tyler’s name.

You can send donations here:

Memory of Tyler R. Christman, c/o Jason S. Christman

4529 Old State Road, Carthage, NY 13619.

