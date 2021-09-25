Advertisement

A sea of red packed Evans Mills Raceway to memorialize Tyler Christman

Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game...
Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game last weekend, was memorialized this weekend.(Chris Marcinko)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game last weekend, was memorialized this weekend.

The Evans Mills Raceway held a memorial for Tyler Saturday morning where hundreds of friends, teammates, loved ones and community members could share their memories of the Carthage teen.

Aside from being a football player, Tyler was also a racer at the speedway. So his fellow racers took to the track for him in his final lap.

Tyler passed away Tuesday and his family made the decision to donate his organs.

His story has touched the hearts of thousands across the north country who have been wearing red clothing and his football number in Tyler’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, Tyler’s family is asking for donations to a scholarship fund being set up in Tyler’s name.

You can send donations here:

Memory of Tyler R. Christman, c/o Jason S. Christman

4529 Old State Road, Carthage, NY 13619.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Former NFL player & transplant recipient sends message of support to Tyler Christman’s family
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”
A Constableville shop owner was shot in the leg during an armed robbery Friday morning and the...
Suspect sought in Constableville armed robbery
LC Drives
Potsdam’s LC Drives closing its doors for good

Latest News

Saturday was National Tune-Up Day with AAA.
AAA advices homeowners to prepare for the chilly days ahead
It was paws for a cause at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.
Making a mark on K-9 cancer at Watertown’s Thompson Park
Vaccine Mandate
Hochul, state plan for healthcare staff shortages as the deadline to get vaccinated draws near
It’s a football Friday night once again with plenty of gridiron action.
It’s Football Friday Night with several North Country contests