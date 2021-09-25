Victoria Lee Hurteau, 52, of Ogdensburg

Ms. Hurteau passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her son, mother and compassionate cousin, Renee Palmer, by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Victoria Lee Hurteau, age 52, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Hurteau passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her son, mother and compassionate cousin, Renee Palmer, by her side.

Victoria is survived by her children, Colby Hurteau of Tupper Lake, NY and Linzilee Hurteau of Ogdensburg, NY, and stepdaughter, Jolean Compo of Lisbon, NY; she is also survived by her mother, Linda Hurteau of Ogdensburg, NY, her sister Regina Shoen and her husband, Michael, of Ogdensburg, NY and her sister Amy Nicorvo and her husband, Edward, of Antwerp, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aunt Vikki would brighten the lives of her six great nieces and nephews as well. Vikki was also blessed by a lifelong friendship with Patti Hogle, as well as, Sherry Deloney, both of Ogdensburg, NY.

She is predeceased by her father, Lee C. Hurteau, in 2012, and her grandmother, Florence Irma Hurteau and Josephine Martin. Victoria was born on October 12, 1968, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Lee C. and Linda (Martin) Hurteau. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1986. She then attended attend Canton ATC and Mater Dei College. Vikki was a graphic artist at The Journal, BOCES and the Free Trader. She then became the school secretary at Grant C. Madill School, Ogdensburg, NY until her retirement. Vikki enjoyed garage sales, auctions, leisurely rides, watching Coronation, Street and I Love Lucy, her sons track meets, playing cards and spending time with her daughter. She was a life member of the VFW and AmVets, the Ogdensburg Moose, Secretary of the Aldrich Fish and Game Club, and President of the CSEA. Victoria’s greatest love of all was her children.

Victoria’s family would like to thank the staff of the Renal Center, including the volunteer drivers, Laurie Wood, Dr. Jaitly and the dedicated staff at the Claxton Hepburn ICU who provided amazing care to Vikki throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and “The Hyde Fund”, Aldrich Fish and Game Club, Millie Garwecki, Treasurer, 9212 SR26, Lee Center, NY 13363.

