Average today, but more rain chances Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will stay in the forecast overnight and on Monday as a secondary cold front moves through.

Once the cold front passes Monday winds will pick back up as our temperatures start to slowly drop.

Highs this week will stay mainly in the lower 60s with some staying in the 50s a couple days.

The cooler weather will also bring in a nice dry stretch this week as Monday is the only day with rain in the forecast.

We will start to slowly warm back up into the mid 60s by the weekend.

