Barbara A. LaShomb, 84, of Norfolk

Barbara A. LaShomb, 84, of Wallace Road, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, September 25, 2021 at the home. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. LaShomb, 84, of Wallace Road, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, September 25, 2021 at the home.

Barb was born on October 31, 1936 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Ruth (Sovie) Sharp and was a graduate of Massena High School. On January 14, 1956, she married William R. LaShomb at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. John Pendergast, officiating. He predeceased her on September 6, 1996.

Barb was first a mother and homemaker to her family. She also worked alongside her husband in their business, LaShomb’s Saw Shop until his death. She later worked at Mitel Electronics in Ogdensburg. She loved her flowers, reading, socializing with her “coffee friends”, crafting, birdwatching, and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her children, Robert W. (Lori) LaShomb of Norfolk; Sherry Bessy (Fred Dillabough) of Norfolk; John (Kimberly) LaShomb of Norfolk; twins, Tammy Herbstler and Tommy LaShomb, both of Massena; and Lori and Scott McClure of Massena; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and a step-sister, Annette Smith of Massena.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, William R. LaShomb, II on October 11, 2020 and her brother, Ralph Sharp, Jr. in 2007.

At her request, services will be held privately at the Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.