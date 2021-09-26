Jane Conner O’Leary, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jane Conner O’Leary, Watertown, wife of Daniel J O’Leary, passed away suddenly on Friday September 24th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dan; and their three children Michele O’Leary Diacik (Jeffrey), Michael O’Leary (Elizabeth Cunningham) and Patrick O’Leary (Jill Chick), along with their grandchildren Nicole, Erin and Elizabeth Diacik, and Eloise, Augustus and Liam O’Leary. She was recently predeceased by her brother Brad Conner, and is survived by her sister-in-law Regina Goodwin Conner and their children Joseph Conner and Beth Wagstaff.

Jane was born in Portsmouth, NH, on October 16, 1944, a daughter to Joseph Pease and Nathalie Johnson Conner. She was a 1962 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She and Dan were married on December 21st, 1963 in Portsmouth.

Jane was a tax preparer for H&R Block for 40 years, and she was an enrolled agent with the Internal Revenue Service for over 20 years.

Jane loved to hike and camp and was an avid traveller. She loved America’s National Parks, and was a frequent visitor to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She was well known to be an accomplished photographer and documentarian.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family will be arranged at a later date. No public services are being held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made in Jane’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

