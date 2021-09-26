Advertisement

Mark Willard, 59, of Ogdensburg

Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Mark passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Mark Willard, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Mark passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY.

Mark is survived by his fiancé, Karen Place of Ogdensburg, NY; four children, Kara Willard and her fiancé, Chad TenEyck, of Ogdensburg and Markie Willard and her Fiancé, Seadon White, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kristen Skelly and her wife, Nicole Skelly of Tupper Lake, NY, and Kane Willard of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Wyatt, Athena, Payton, Rylee, Bryer and Astoria; three brothers, Clark Willard of Ogdensburg, NY, Chris Willard of Parishville, NY and James Willard, Jr. of Heuvelton, NY; his sister Arleena Willard of Brier Hill, NY and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by an infant son, Roman Marcus Willard, earlier this year, his sister Peggy Willard, His parents Sheila and James Willard and his grandmother Thelma Morehouse.

Mark was born on July 6, 1962, in Syracuse, NY, the son of James and Sheila (Morehouse) Willard. He Attended Heuvelton Central School and later received his GED. Mark served in the United States Navy. He was employed by the Ogdensburg Cheese Plant and the Heuvelton Cheese Plant.

Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting and the casino. He cherished his sons and spending time with his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

