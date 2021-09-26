Mary E. Smoke, 68, of Akwesasne

Mary E. Smoke, 68, of 213 McDonald Road, Snye, passed away Friday afternoon, September 24, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital after a brief, unexpected illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary E. Smoke, 68, of 213 McDonald Road, Snye, passed away Friday afternoon, September 24, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital after a brief, unexpected illness.

Mary and her twin brother John, were born on January 7, 1953 in Akwesasne, the children of the late Louis and Anna (Arquette) Smoke. She attended schools on the reservation and graduated from Salmon River Central School. Additionally, Mary took many courses and earned multiple certifications in home care at St. Lawrence College.

Mary had a great love for helping others and cherished her job as PSW for Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. Before starting with Mohawk Council, Mary worked for Drs. Shane, Laferriere, Dubec, and Forson over several years. Mary was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church, participated in many Bible study groups, and was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, camping, walking and hiking, fishing, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her longtime companion, Danny Jacobs; her sons, Rudy King (Sarah) and Aaron Jacobs, both of Akwesasne; her grandchildren, Dorian, Paulina, Aaliyah, Skyla, Presley, Demetrius, Pearl, and Harley; her sister-in-law, Hilda Smoke of Akwesasne; her chosen sisters, Leona Merrideth (Peter) of Buffalo; Jenny Thompson (Albert) of Akwesasne; and Kimmy Jacobs (Peter) of Akwesasne; and many friends including Sue Caldwell, Cheyenne Lewis, Tsiakwas Lazore, and Tsiahawi Perkins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was sadly predeceased by a son, Shayne Abraham King on July 3, 2013; her sister, Patricia Diagastino; her twin brother, John Smoke, and other brothers, Joseph, Gilbert “Willow”, and Michael Smoke.

Friends may call at her home, 213 McDonald Road, Snye starting at 6:00 PM Wednesday until the time of services Friday. Funeral service will be held Friday 1:00 PM at her home with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Akwesasne.

